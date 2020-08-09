Advertisement

STATE A LEGION TOURNAMENT: Post 22 clinches title game spot, Pierre eliminates Renner

Brandon Valley falls to Hardhats 7-5, will face Pierre in elimination game after Post 8 defeated Renner 4-3
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Once again Rapid City Post 22 has reached the State A Legion Baseball Championship.

It’s between Brandon Valley and Pierre to see who will try to stop them from re-claiming the title.

In the battle of tournament unbeatens, Post 22 scored four in the first (three coming on a homerun from Matt Hegre) and two more in the third to open up a 6-0 lead. Post 131 would rally and pull to within two but could get no closer, falling 7-5. Rapid City secures their spot in tomorrow’s championship round with an unbeaten record, meaning whoever they face will have to defeat them twice.

That will be left to Brandon Valley and Pierre. Earlier in the day Post 8 scored two runs in the fourth inning that would put them ahead and help them ultimately eliminate defending state champion Renner Post 307 by a final score of 4-3.

Brandon Valley is set to face Pierre this evening for the right to advance to the championship though rain in the Rapid City area may force a delay until tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

