Tracking More Storms Tonight

Large Hail, Strong Wind Gusts (Again for some)
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After an evening of strong storms last night (some of which brought wind in excess of 70 mph in parts of South Dakota) we’re tracking another round of showers and storms for tonight primarily for the eastern portions of the area. While the threat won’t cover as much of the viewing area as last night, expect chances along I-29 through tonight.

Some lingering showers will stick around through Monday morning right along I-90 including in Sioux Falls. These areas won’t see any clearing until the afternoon hours. Highs on Monday behind a cold front passing through will drop to the lower 80′s and we’ll get a break from the humid conditions as well. Sunshine will be back for nearly all of us on Tuesday, but there will be a chance for spotty showers and storms in the Pierre vicinity.

Heading into the middle of the week, we’ll have temperatures back in the mid to upper 80′s and even some lower 90′s to the west. Chances for showers and storms will be back for Wednesday night in western and northern South Dakota and continue into eastern South Dakota on Thursday morning. Chances return once more in eastern South Dakota for Friday. Temperatures by the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 80′s.

Next weekend, highs will drop slightly on Saturday to the lower to mid 80′s but then return to the 90′s for the beginning of next week.

