Congress struggling to find middle ground on COVID-19 relief

By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the coronavirus pandemic pushes forward, many Americans continue to face financial hardship. But, there is hope that a second stimulus package will be passed through Congress. So far though, that relief has not come.

While both Democrats and Republicans have each proposed their own coronavirus relief bills, middle ground has yet to be found.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson agree, finding a compromise is of the utmost importance.

“Speaker Pelosi hasn’t called us back to Washington, I don’t think we should leave Washington until this bill gets done, Congress should not be out on recess, we have work to do,” Congressman Johnson said.

“The goal of any additional legislation will be to get people back to work, and to help get our kids back into school, both very safely,” Senator Rounds said.

A big reason for the delay, Rounds says, is because Democrats are unwilling to budge from their original $3.4 trillion proposals outlined in May.

According to Rounds, that proposal promotes the legalization of cannabis and includes federal funding for abortion, two things Republicans aren’t willing to accept.

Rounds acknowledges each side of the aisle will have to make concessions but says Republicans are willing to play ball and alleges Democrats may be more interested in political gains for the November election.

“Unfortunately in Washington, Democrats have consistently looked at the political ramifications way before they look at the long term ramifications for individuals, or for the country as a whole,” Rounds said.

However, Dan Ahlers, Rounds’ Senate challenger in November, says blame falls on both sides of the aisle, and that Democrats and Republicans need to put their differences aside to reach an agreement.

“Both parties put stuff in their bills that don’t really belong there, that are outside the scope of what the bill is intended to do, they can blame the Democrats, but the Republicans have done the same thing,” U.S. Senate Candidate Ahlers said.

Ahlers says the Republican’s proposed coronavirus relief bill includes portions that would impact social security and Medicare.

“Somehow we need to make sure that Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell figure out a way to find some common ground, so we can get some relief out to the American people,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, President Trump has signed four executive orders aimed at providing relief for Americans.

However, Democrats aren’t convinced that will be the case and say the acts may actually be unconstitutional.

“The President is overstepping his executive powers by trying to create tax policy, and by trying to appropriate money that only Congress can do,” Ahlers said.

Congressman Johnson says he appreciates Trump’s effort to find ways to help but is reviewing the legality of the orders himself.

“I’m doing my homework, I’m doing my research, and we’re going to figure out to what extent are the President’s actions on firm legal ground, and what extent are they do not,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

