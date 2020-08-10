Advertisement

Family of 4th dead worker sues Tyson over Iowa outbreak

Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa (file photo)
Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa (file photo)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - The family of a fourth worker who died of coronavirus during an outbreak at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant is suing the company over his death.

The lawsuit says Isidro Fernandez of Waterloo, Iowa died April 26 from complications of COVID-19, leaving behind a wife and children.

The case was filed last week and is similar to one brought in June by the same lawyers on behalf of the estates of three other deceased Waterloo workers.

The lawsuits allege Tyson put employees at risk by downplaying concerns and covering up the outbreak in order to keep them on the job. Tyson says the deaths are tragic but that it vigorously disputes claims fo wrongdoing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

South Dakota coronavirus relief fund for immigrants receives anonymous $500,000 donation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
An organization working to help immigrants impacted by COVID-19 in South Dakota recently received a substantial donation.

News

A local gallery showcases Sioux Falls artists

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A local gallery showcases Sioux Falls artists

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A local gallery showcases Sioux Falls artists

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

A local gallery showcases Sioux Falls artists

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sturgis arrests and crashes keep pace with last year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
South Dakota authorities have reported the first haul of crashes, arrests and citations from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the western part of the state.

News

Siouxland Libraries staff creates weekly Scavenger Hunts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Staff at Siouxland Libraries came up with four weekly scavenger hunts to encourage families to get outside while learning more about their city.

National Politics

States on hook for billions under President Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

National Politics

Why choice of running mate matters more than usual this election year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
For all the secrecy and speculation that typically surrounds the search for a vice presidential candidate, the decision rarely sways an election. But ahead of Joe Biden’s imminent announcement, this year could be different.

News

Two people dead following crash in Sioux Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two people are dead after a crash between a motorcycle and car Sunday night.