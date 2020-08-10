Advertisement

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of the local newspaper Apple Daily, arrives a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Activists including Lai who organized the June 4th Tiananmen massacre memorial this year, which was banned by police because of anti-virus social distancing reasons, appeared in a Hong Kong court on Monday on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly.
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of the local newspaper Apple Daily, arrives a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Activists including Lai who organized the June 4th Tiananmen massacre memorial this year, which was banned by police because of anti-virus social distancing reasons, appeared in a Hong Kong court on Monday on charges of inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONG KONG (AP) — An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Lai was arrested Monday morning under the city’s national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

"Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time," Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

Lai, who owns popular tabloid Apple Daily, is an outspoken pro-democracy figure in Hong Kong and regularly criticizes China's authoritarian rule.

Simon said that police searched both Lai and his son’s home, as well as other members of media group Next Media, which Lai founded.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

