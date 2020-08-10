Jansa & Jensen win SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There was some drama during the final round of the SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Country Club.

Ryan Jansa and Jack Lundin each rallied to tie for the lead after three rounds of the men’s amateur. Jansa would defeat Lundin in two playoff holes to claim the championship.

On the women’s side Laerke Jensen pulled away to win by three strokes. The final leaderboard is below.

SDGA STATE AMATEUR GOLF TOURNAMENT @ RAPID CITY

MEN’S LEADERBOARD

1. Ryan Jansa (-6, wins via two hole playoff with Lundin)

2. Jack Lundin (-6)

3. Nick Lust (-5)

4. Tyler Rachetto (-4)

5. Brandon Sigmund (-1)

WOMEN’S LEADERBOARD

1. Laerke Jensen (+10)

2. Alex Kandolin (+13)

3. Natalie Young (+16)

4. Julia Jansa (+23)

5. Liz Duncan (+24

