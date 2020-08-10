Man arrested after altercation with police outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing several charges, including assault on law enforcement, after an altercation at a downtown bar.

Thirty-four-year-old John Valcin was arrested early Sunday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police responded to a report of a disorderly man who had twice gotten kicked out of a bar at W. 6th Street and N. Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. Clemens said officers handcuffed Valcin and were attempting to put him in a police car when he began kicking and struggling against the officers. At one point, Valcin shouted that he could not breathe.

Clemens said several of Valcin’s friends, including his girlfriend, attempted to talk with him to calm him down. He ended up spitting in his girlfriend’s face, and continued to struggle against officers. Police eventually used a “WRAP” unit, which is a restraining system designed to stop suspects from injuring others and themselves, to restrain Valcin.

Once police finally got Valcin into the car, he allegedly tried biting one of the officers, but the officer was able to move his hand out of the way.

Valcin was arrested for several charges including disorderly conduct, obstruction, resisting arrest, domestic assault, and simple assault on law enforcement.

