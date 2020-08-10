New Aberdeen VA clinic to offer more services to veterans in northeastern South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony today, the new Aberdeen VA outreach clinic officially opened it’s doors to northeastern South Dakota.

The new community based outreach clinic will offer increased capacity in telehealth ability, allowing veterans to be able to connect with medical professionals in a more convenient location. Additional medical capabilities, under the VA’s patient aligned care team model will also be available. The new clinic is 1,400 square feet larger than the old clinic as well, allowing for greater patient capacity.

In the virtual ceremony today, Greg Whitlock, Secretary for the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, said that the new clinic is another reminder of the mission of the VA: to help those who served.

“Our young men and women who served, must know that their sacrifice is appreciated, and their courage is honored. They must know that there are resources to help them when they return.” said Whitlock.

The opening of the clinic also adds another new facility to the city of Aberdeen. The clinic, located at 3307 10th Avenue Southeast, is set to replace the old clinic and allow more resources to the Aberdeen area. Mayor Travis Schaunaman said at the ceremony today that the clinic shows the city has momentum in expanding to meet the region’s needs.

“Truly one of the things that makes me grateful to be a part of the Aberdeen community and the state of South Dakota. I feel like the world has been hiding, and here we are, continuing to expand, and to build and to grow this wonderful community.” said Schaunaman.

The clinic saw it’s first patients this morning, who were already lined up outside when doors opened.

