Noem’s office calls NYT article attempt to ‘generate palace intrigue’

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.)
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.)(Kristi Noem Facebook Live)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is repudiating an article in the New York Times regarding her recent interactions with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, saying the newspaper got “several basic pieces of information wrong.”

The article, published Friday, details Noem’s recent dealings with both Trump and Pence, including the governor’s efforts to get the president to attend an Independence Day fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

On Monday, Noem’s Communication Director Ian Fury called the article a “bizarre attempt to generate palace intrigue.”

Fury did confirm one element of the article - that Noem gave Trump a replica of Mount Rushmore with his likeness on it - though he said the report did not include the context surrounding it.

While the Times report says there is “no indication” Trump is seeking to replace Pence as his running mate in November, the article does address speculation on the matter. The paper suggests Noem as a possibility, highlighting the Republican governor’s recent national press coverage - particularly on Fox News - over the Mount Rushmore fireworks show and her office’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The article states Noem recently visited Pence at the White House with the goal of assuring him “she was not after his job.” Fury tells Dakota News Now that meeting had nothing to do with how the Times framed it, saying the conversation focused on fighting COVID-19.

The Times report also delved into Trump’s alleged interest in having his face added to Mount Rushmore. The report states during the president’s visit to the memorial last month, Noem gifted him with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face with presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt. Fury confirmed Noem did present the replica to Trump, but it was on behalf of two private donors who asked the governor to present it to him.

“Given that it’s not our gift, that’s all that I can share,” Fury said.

