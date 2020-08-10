Advertisement

Quiet and Cooler for Monday

Lower Humidity, Too
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms have cleared the area and the clouds will be clearing through tonight as well. Expect cooler temperatures to stick around and lower humidity levels tonight. Lows will be in the 50′s on Tuesday morning!

Tuesday will continue with the lower humidity trend overall. Highs will be in the mid 80′s across the region. Most of us will have sunshine, but there will be a chance for some showers and storms across west central South Dakota. Wednesday will feature temperatures warming up to the lower 90′s in western South Dakota and bring more chances for showers and storms across the area that night and into Thursday morning. Severe weather will be possible, but the risk is on the lower end.

Due to the heat and humidity returning throughout the week, this will lead to more chances for showers and storms on Thursday and also Friday and even Saturday. This doesn’t mean we’ll see rain all day each of those days, it’s just a matter of how the environment reacts with the heat and humidity. If we get some sort of cold or warm front to move through the area to help develop the storms, we could see widespread showers and storms. We’ll have updates throughout the week.

The heat makes a major comeback by next week with highs in the 90′s all across the area just in time for the second half of August.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Aaron Doudna's Monday Morning Weather Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|