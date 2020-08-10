Quiet and Cooler for Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms have cleared the area and the clouds will be clearing through tonight as well. Expect cooler temperatures to stick around and lower humidity levels tonight. Lows will be in the 50′s on Tuesday morning!

Tuesday will continue with the lower humidity trend overall. Highs will be in the mid 80′s across the region. Most of us will have sunshine, but there will be a chance for some showers and storms across west central South Dakota. Wednesday will feature temperatures warming up to the lower 90′s in western South Dakota and bring more chances for showers and storms across the area that night and into Thursday morning. Severe weather will be possible, but the risk is on the lower end.

Due to the heat and humidity returning throughout the week, this will lead to more chances for showers and storms on Thursday and also Friday and even Saturday. This doesn’t mean we’ll see rain all day each of those days, it’s just a matter of how the environment reacts with the heat and humidity. If we get some sort of cold or warm front to move through the area to help develop the storms, we could see widespread showers and storms. We’ll have updates throughout the week.

The heat makes a major comeback by next week with highs in the 90′s all across the area just in time for the second half of August.

