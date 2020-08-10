Advertisement

Rapid City Post 22 defeats Brandon Valley to claim 43rd state title

Brandon offense silenced in 9-1 defeat
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A year after be dethroned by Renner, Rapid City Post 22 is back in their (seemingly) usual spot atop South Dakota State A Legion baseball.

For the second straight day against Brandon Valley Post 131 the Hardhats opened up a 6-0 lead. Unlike last night’s 7-5 Rapid City win in which Brandon rallied to make things interesting, the Hardhats didn’t look back on Sunday, winning 9-1 to claim the program’s 43rd state championship.

