Saints outhomer Canaries to win pitcher’s duel

ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) - In a pitchers dual at CHS Park the St. Paul Saints hit one homerun more than the Sioux Falls Canaries.

After taking a 1-0 lead on Clint Coulter’s fifth inning homerun, the Canaries gave up solo homeruns in the 7th and 8th innings and went on to lose the rubber game and series finale with the Saints 2-1.

The two teams will meet again in Sioux Falls for the first of three games on Tuesday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

