Advertisement

Sioux Falls man accused of stabbing mother’s boyfriend

(KKTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say he stabbed and injured another man in western Sioux Falls.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon at a residence on the 1200 block of S. Marion Road, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. It began with an argument between the suspect, Jack Epling of Sioux Falls, and his mother.

Clemens said the argument escalated, and Epling ended up stabbing his mother’s boyfriend several times.

The victim, a 38-year-old Beaver Creek, Minn. man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Epling for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump’s briefing from the White House

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

National Politics

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Mechanic’s carpal tunnel surgery restores feeling while reducing pain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
"A bottleneck at the level of the wrist, where there's nine flexor tendons and the median nerve all trying to fit through a small space called the carpal tunnel," said Dr. Drexler.

News

Traffic at opening weekend of Sturgis Rally down from last year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Traffic for the opening weekend of the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down, though still comparable to recent years as the event rolls on despite the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after altercation with police outside Sioux Falls bar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is facing several charges, including assault on law enforcement, after an altercation at a downtown bar.

News

Noem’s office calls NYT article attempt to ‘generate palace intrigue’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is repudiating an article in the New York Times regarding her recent interactions with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, saying the newspaper got “several basic pieces of information wrong.”

News

South Dakota officials confirm 59 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as active cases continued to creep upwards Monday.

News

Family of 4th dead worker sues Tyson over Iowa outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The family of a fourth worker who died of coronavirus during an outbreak at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant is suing the company over his death.

News

South Dakota coronavirus relief fund for immigrants receives anonymous $500,000 donation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
An organization working to help immigrants impacted by COVID-19 in South Dakota recently received a substantial donation.

News

A local gallery showcases Sioux Falls artists

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now