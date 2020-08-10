Sioux Falls man accused of stabbing mother’s boyfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say he stabbed and injured another man in western Sioux Falls.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon at a residence on the 1200 block of S. Marion Road, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. It began with an argument between the suspect, Jack Epling of Sioux Falls, and his mother.

Clemens said the argument escalated, and Epling ended up stabbing his mother’s boyfriend several times.

The victim, a 38-year-old Beaver Creek, Minn. man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Epling for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.