Siouxland Libraries staff creates weekly Scavenger Hunts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The staff at Siouxland Libraries has created weekly scavenger hunts to get people outside to have some fun this summer.

They were released starting the week of July 27th, but the weekly questions are online still for people wanting to catch up and play along. You can find them here or at the Old Courthouse Museum in Downtown Sioux Falls. The last set of questions will be released the week of August 17th.

Each scavenger hunt has five questions. Prizes will be awarded weekly, and a grand prize drawing will be held for participants with the most correct answers.

Teams are encouraged to upload photos on social media of themselves on a hunt using #SFTimecapsule.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.