Advertisement

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

The newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision.

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on said radio show that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement is expected Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

National Politics

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.

National

Looters descend on downtown Chicago; more than 100 arrested

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

Latest News

National

Raw: Aerials of Baltimore explosion

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
A major gas explosion ripped three row houses apart in Baltimore on Monday.

News

South Dakota officials confirm 59 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as active cases continued to creep upwards Monday.

National

Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

National

Portland protesters set fires, use mortar; 2 officers hurt

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters outside a Portland police union building set fires and used a mortar to launch commercial grade fireworks at police and officials said Monday that two officers were injured and 16 demonstrators were arrested.

National

103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo after COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
A 103-year-old woman got her first tattoo, then got a ride on a motorcycle as she crossed off items on her bucket list after spending months of isolation in a nursing home during a coronavirus lockdown.

National Politics

Trump's actions on virus relief spark confusion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump tried to sidestep Congress by signing executive actions this weekend.