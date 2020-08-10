Advertisement

South Dakota officials confirm 59 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as active cases continued to creep upwards Monday.

The additional cases bring total known cases in South Dakota to 9,663. Active cases rose by 21 to 1,146.

Active cases hovered around 800-900 through much of June and July, but have trended upwards in recent weeks. Currently, active cases are at the state’s highest point since mid-May.

No new deaths were reported Monday, as the state’s total remained at 146.

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 63. Two percent of the state’s COVID-19 hospital beds are occupied, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state processed 581 tests Monday, 9.8 percent of which came back positive.

