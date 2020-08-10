Advertisement

South Dakota coronavirus relief fund for immigrants receives anonymous $500,000 donation

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An organization working to help immigrants impacted by COVID-19 in South Dakota recently received a substantial donation.

South Dakota Voices for Peace received an anonymous $500,000 donation to the Emergency Relief Fund for Immigrants, the organization announced Monday morning.

The donation increases the fund’s total to $900,000.

Deputy Director Naomi Ludeman Smith said the fund provides critical financial relief to immigrant, refugee, and undocumented communities impacted by COVID-19. It gives direct financial assistance to those in need of rent and mortgage payments, utilities, food and other basic needs.

“Immigrants across South Dakota continue to struggle with lost income and illness due to the pandemic,” Smith said. “Meat, dairy and agricultural workers are not back to work in full-force and people are barely scraping by. We are humbled by this generous donation.”

To date, the fund has received 1,200 applications and has disbursed $338,000 to 620 households across the state, Smith said. South Dakota applicants represent 61 different countries.

South Dakota immigrants impacted by COVID-19 can apply for assistance in Spanish, English and Amharic. You can find more information on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family of 4th dead worker sues Tyson over Iowa outbreak

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
The family of a fourth worker who died of coronavirus during an outbreak at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant is suing the company over his death.

News

A local gallery showcases Sioux Falls artists

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A local gallery showcases Sioux Falls artists

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A local gallery showcases Sioux Falls artists

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

A local gallery showcases Sioux Falls artists

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sturgis arrests and crashes keep pace with last year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
South Dakota authorities have reported the first haul of crashes, arrests and citations from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the western part of the state.

News

Siouxland Libraries staff creates weekly Scavenger Hunts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Staff at Siouxland Libraries came up with four weekly scavenger hunts to encourage families to get outside while learning more about their city.

National Politics

States on hook for billions under President Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

National Politics

Why choice of running mate matters more than usual this election year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
For all the secrecy and speculation that typically surrounds the search for a vice presidential candidate, the decision rarely sways an election. But ahead of Joe Biden’s imminent announcement, this year could be different.

News

Two people dead following crash in Sioux Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two people are dead after a crash between a motorcycle and car Sunday night.