South Dakota coronavirus relief fund for immigrants receives anonymous $500,000 donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An organization working to help immigrants impacted by COVID-19 in South Dakota recently received a substantial donation.

South Dakota Voices for Peace received an anonymous $500,000 donation to the Emergency Relief Fund for Immigrants, the organization announced Monday morning.

The donation increases the fund’s total to $900,000.

Deputy Director Naomi Ludeman Smith said the fund provides critical financial relief to immigrant, refugee, and undocumented communities impacted by COVID-19. It gives direct financial assistance to those in need of rent and mortgage payments, utilities, food and other basic needs.

“Immigrants across South Dakota continue to struggle with lost income and illness due to the pandemic,” Smith said. “Meat, dairy and agricultural workers are not back to work in full-force and people are barely scraping by. We are humbled by this generous donation.”

To date, the fund has received 1,200 applications and has disbursed $338,000 to 620 households across the state, Smith said. South Dakota applicants represent 61 different countries.

South Dakota immigrants impacted by COVID-19 can apply for assistance in Spanish, English and Amharic. You can find more information on the organization’s website.

