Two people dead following crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead after a crash in north Sioux Falls Sunday night.

Sgt. Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the crash between a motorcycle and car happened at the intersection of West 60th Street North and Granite Lane, which is just east of I-29.

When emergency responders got to the scene, they found two people dead.

No details about what exactly happened have been released, but we do expect to learn more at Monday morning’s police briefing at 10:30 AM.

The Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Services is conducting the investigation.

