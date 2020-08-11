Advertisement

1 hospitalized following shooting in central Sioux Falls

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Starlite Place in Sioux Falls.
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Starlite Place in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a residence in central Sioux Falls left one person hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on N. Starlite Place, which is near the intersection of W. Burnside Street and N. Western Avenue.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the altercation involved two groups - four individuals who were outside the home, and two people who were inside the residence. At least one person in each group had a firearm.

The group of four people entered the home. During the altercation that ensued, someone who was inside the home shot and injured at least one of the people who had entered. The group of four then left in a red vehicle.

Shortly after the shots were reported, a vehicle matching the description of the car involved in the shooting dropped someone with a gunshot wound off at a Sioux Falls hospital. Clemens said police believe that victim may be one of the four who entered the home. The condition of the person who was shot is unknown.

Clemens said no arrests have been made, saying “there are a lot of things we don’t know yet.” He said it is still too early to determine what charges will be filed.

He said police are looking for the red vehicle in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

News

2 killed in motorcycle crash near Sturgis

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say an accident involving three motorcycles near Sturgis left two people dead.

News

Police: 2 arrested after assault at Sioux Falls apartment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two men are behind bars after an altercation at a Sioux Falls apartment resulted in one of them trying to steal an officer’s gun.

Latest News

News

2020 Pigskin Preview airs Aug. 18

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
High school football is returning in South Dakota, and so is our annual Pigskin Preview special.

News

Minnesota doctor urging Twins to update ‘Minnie & Paul’ logo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A doctor with ties to the Minnesota Twins is urging the organization to update its “Minnie and Paul” logo to reflect the diversity of the team and its fan.

News

50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.

News

South Dakota’s hemp rules continue to take shape

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The rules to produce industrial hemp in South Dakota are slowly making progress.

News

New York adds South Dakota to travel advisory list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
New York state leaders have added South Dakota to the growing list of states on its coronavirus travel advisory policy.

News

Camping at the Great Plains Zoo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Great Plains Zoo offers a unique experience.