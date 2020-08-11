1 hospitalized following shooting in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a residence in central Sioux Falls left one person hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on N. Starlite Place, which is near the intersection of W. Burnside Street and N. Western Avenue.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the altercation involved two groups - four individuals who were outside the home, and two people who were inside the residence. At least one person in each group had a firearm.

The group of four people entered the home. During the altercation that ensued, someone who was inside the home shot and injured at least one of the people who had entered. The group of four then left in a red vehicle.

Shortly after the shots were reported, a vehicle matching the description of the car involved in the shooting dropped someone with a gunshot wound off at a Sioux Falls hospital. Clemens said police believe that victim may be one of the four who entered the home. The condition of the person who was shot is unknown.

Clemens said no arrests have been made, saying “there are a lot of things we don’t know yet.” He said it is still too early to determine what charges will be filed.

He said police are looking for the red vehicle in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.