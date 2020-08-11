Advertisement

2 killed in motorcycle crash near Sturgis

(WLUC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say an accident involving three motorcycles near Sturgis left two people dead.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 14A about three miles west of Sturgis, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a westbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into two eastbound motorcycles.

The 55-year-old man driving the eastbound motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man driving one of the westbound motorcycles was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital, where he later died. The third driver received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say no one involved in the crash was wearing a helmet.

Monday’s crash marks the first fatal crash during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Department of Public Safety reported nine other injury crashes in the Black Hills. Authorities say all involved motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets. Overall, accidents are up at this year’s rally compared to 2019.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

News

1 hospitalized following shooting in central Sioux Falls

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police are investigating after a shooting at a residence in central Sioux Falls left one person hospitalized.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

News

Police: 2 arrested after assault at Sioux Falls apartment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two men are behind bars after an altercation at a Sioux Falls apartment resulted in one of them trying to steal an officer’s gun.

Latest News

News

2020 Pigskin Preview airs Aug. 18

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
High school football is returning in South Dakota, and so is our annual Pigskin Preview special.

News

Minnesota doctor urging Twins to update ‘Minnie & Paul’ logo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A doctor with ties to the Minnesota Twins is urging the organization to update its “Minnie and Paul” logo to reflect the diversity of the team and its fan.

News

50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.

News

South Dakota’s hemp rules continue to take shape

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The rules to produce industrial hemp in South Dakota are slowly making progress.

News

New York adds South Dakota to travel advisory list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
New York state leaders have added South Dakota to the growing list of states on its coronavirus travel advisory policy.

News

Camping at the Great Plains Zoo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Great Plains Zoo offers a unique experience.