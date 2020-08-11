2 killed in motorcycle crash near Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say an accident involving three motorcycles near Sturgis left two people dead.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 14A about three miles west of Sturgis, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a westbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into two eastbound motorcycles.

The 55-year-old man driving the eastbound motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man driving one of the westbound motorcycles was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital, where he later died. The third driver received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say no one involved in the crash was wearing a helmet.

Monday’s crash marks the first fatal crash during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Department of Public Safety reported nine other injury crashes in the Black Hills. Authorities say all involved motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets. Overall, accidents are up at this year’s rally compared to 2019.

