Advertisement

2020 Pigskin Preview airs Aug. 18

Pigskin Preview
Pigskin Preview(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football is returning in South Dakota, and so is our annual Pigskin Preview special.

The Pigskin Preview magazine takes an in-depth look at teams across the region. Each year, we televise a special to go along with the magazine, where we analyze each and every class of high school football in the state.

Join the Dakota News Now sports team for this year’s special on Aug. 18 at 6:30 on KDLT.

The Pigskin Preview magazine will be on newsstands next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

News

1 hospitalized following shooting in central Sioux Falls

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police are investigating after a shooting at a residence in central Sioux Falls left one person hospitalized.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

News

2 killed in motorcycle crash near Sturgis

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say an accident involving three motorcycles near Sturgis left two people dead.

News

Police: 2 arrested after assault at Sioux Falls apartment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two men are behind bars after an altercation at a Sioux Falls apartment resulted in one of them trying to steal an officer’s gun.

Latest News

News

Minnesota doctor urging Twins to update ‘Minnie & Paul’ logo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A doctor with ties to the Minnesota Twins is urging the organization to update its “Minnie and Paul” logo to reflect the diversity of the team and its fan.

News

50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.

News

South Dakota’s hemp rules continue to take shape

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The rules to produce industrial hemp in South Dakota are slowly making progress.

News

New York adds South Dakota to travel advisory list

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
New York state leaders have added South Dakota to the growing list of states on its coronavirus travel advisory policy.

News

Camping at the Great Plains Zoo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Great Plains Zoo offers a unique experience.