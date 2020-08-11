Advertisement

Apple CEO is now a billionaire

His salary is $3 million a year
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tim Cook has been the top executive at the world's most valuable company for nearly a decade, but he recently hit a new milestone.

Bloomberg reports Cook’s estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.

Here’s the math.

Cook has a base salary of $3 million. His Apple shares are worth about $375 million

The rest of the billion comes from his sizable stock awards and other forms of compensation.

Bloomberg based its projection of the CEO's net worth on an analysis of the company's regulatory filings.

Apple as a company is worth nearly $2 trillion.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Texas food bank experiences extremely high demand

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN Staff
Some Texans lined up at a food bank in Dallas before sunrise on Tuesday to get essentials.

National Politics

Food banks are in high demand

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The struggle for millions of Americans to put food on the table is very real.

National

Bindi Irwin and husband are expecting first child

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.

News

50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.

News

South Dakota’s hemp rules continue to take shape

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The rules to produce industrial hemp in South Dakota are slowly making progress.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

News

New York adds South Dakota to travel advisory list

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
New York state leaders have added South Dakota to the growing list of states on its coronavirus travel advisory policy.

News

Camping at the Great Plains Zoo

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Great Plains Zoo offers a unique experience.

National

Storms leave widespread damage in Chicago-area

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Severe storm system with winds reaching 100 mph damages the Chicago area.

Coronavirus

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Anxious parents around the country are looking to schools that have already opened for signs of how it might go.

Coronavirus

Schools grapple with uncertainty about reopening amid coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|