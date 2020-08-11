Advertisement

Harrisburg home badly damaged in fire

Firefighters respond to a fire at a Harrisburg home
Firefighters respond to a fire at a Harrisburg home(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a Harrisburg home is likely a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman tells Dakota News Now a woman in the home noticed the smell of smoke when she was getting ready to leave. She woke up her husband and got out of the house safely, though by the time they exited the roof was almost entirely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters soon arrived to knock down the flames. Timmerman said since the roof received such significant damage, the home is likely a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.

