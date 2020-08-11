Advertisement

Local governments urging participation in 2020 U.S. Census

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 230-year tradition in the United States is continuing in 2020 and you could play a big part.

The U.S. Census happens once every ten years serving as the nation’s headcount, and your participation can help bring funds to your city and its non-profits.

The United States Census is responsible for more than just seeing how many people live where it helps the federal government disperse funds based on population size.

The U.S. Census consists of a few questions, and answering them can help bring money into your city.

On a local level, City and State governments rely on Census results to help fund programs and projects.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said, “It’s Medicaid, it’s road and highways, it’s student financial aid, it’s housing loans, it’s Medicare, and it’s supplemental nutrition or food assistance. So, these are really important programs that we rely on year after year after year.”

However, local government isn’t the only entity benefiting from an accurate Census.

Brandi Miller with the Sioux Empire United Way said, “Having an accurate Census is crucial for non-profits because we know that the population is here and that the services are needed, and the federal funding is a key component to what makes those services available to our population.”

The Census only happens every ten years, and for South Dakota’s largest city things are a bit different than the last time the Census was taken.

TenHaken added, “For a city like Sioux Falls that has changed dramatically in the last ten years, this is a really important count for us to kind of the true-up where we sit with some of the federal support and representation.”

According to the Census website, the Sioux Falls population is estimated to be up about 30,000 people from 2010.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says participating in the Census can be a big help to your community.

“You want to talk about giving back to your community, this is one of the easiest things you can ever do that can have one of the largest impacts on the city of Sioux Falls,” said TenHaken.

You can fill out a 2020 Census here, and the deadline to complete it is September 30th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

