Advertisement

Masks required for students, staff in Rapid City schools

About a dozen people protested outside of the Rapid City Area School Board meeting urging a mask mandate for the school reopening plan (KOTA).
About a dozen people protested outside of the Rapid City Area School Board meeting urging a mask mandate for the school reopening plan (KOTA).(kota)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Students and staff at Rapid City Area Schools will be required to wear masks when classes resume next month.

The school board voted Monday night in favor of the requirement. Superintendent Lori Simon says teachers will have to wear a mask when six feet of physical distance isn’t possible.

School board member Kate Thomas abstained from voting on the matter saying if there are no repercussions for failing to wear a mask, the mandate looks like a joke. The Rapid City Education Association held a demonstration outside of the building before the board meeting where more than a dozen teachers held signs in support of masks for students and staff.

Students return to the classrooms Sept. 8.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Harrisburg home badly damaged in fire

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say a Harrisburg home is likely a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

National

GRAPHIC: Court releases body cam footage from George Floyd arrest

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The encounter between Floyd and police begins with a tap on his window. It appears to startle him.

News

Watertown’s back-to-school plan comes without a mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Watertown Board of Education has approved its “Return To School” plan for the Watertown School District when students return to the classroom this month.

News

The Great Plains Zoo hosts a fundraiser for animal care

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The Great Plains Zoo hosts a fundraiser for animal care

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

The Great Plains Zoo hosts a fundraiser for animal care

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The Great Plains Zoo hosts a fundraiser for animal care

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases top 20 million, doubling in 45 days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD, ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARK STEVENSON
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National Politics

Constraints gone, GOP ramps up effort to monitor voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
The GOP is recruiting 50,000 monitors, typically party activists and specially appointed volunteers, across 15 battleground states. Meanwhile, the party has filed, or intervened in, lawsuits challenging election rules across the country.

News

Return to Learn plan provides guidance for upcoming year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sam Wright
Students and staff are getting a better idea of what “Back to School” will look like with a newly introduced plan.