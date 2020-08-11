Minnesota doctor urging Twins to update ‘Minnie & Paul’ logo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A doctor with ties to the Minnesota Twins is urging the organization to update its “Minnie and Paul” logo to reflect the diversity of the team and its fan.

Dr. Charles Crutchfield is asking the team to tweak the logo by making one of the characters a person of color. He told WCCO that he conducted an informal poll, and found over 90% of people favored the updated design.

Please read and take the survey. The Twins have been with us since 1961. They still have the same logo created probably... Posted by Charles Crutchfield on Monday, June 15, 2020

Crutchfield, who is black, is the Twins’ consulting dermatologist. He says his family has a long history of pursuing diversity and equality in Minnesota. He believes an update to the logo would be a positive change in the wake of the nationwide push for social equality following the death of George Floyd.

The original design was created in 1961 by Ray Burton.

