New York adds South Dakota to travel advisory list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New York state leaders have added South Dakota to the growing list of states on its coronavirus travel advisory policy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that South Dakota, along with Hawaii, have been added to the list, which now includes 32 states.

Any incoming travelers from states on the list are required to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in New York. Officials say states are added to the list based upon a seven day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.

Many other states in the region, including Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota, were already on the list.

