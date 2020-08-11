Police: 2 arrested after assault at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two men are behind bars after an altercation at a Sioux Falls apartment resulted in one of them trying to steal an officer’s gun.

Twenty-six-year-old Joel Butler and 47-year-old Zachariah Almond were arrested Monday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The two suspects allegedly tried breaking into the 18-year-old victim’s apartment on French Avenue near E. 8th Street around 3 p.m. Clemens said Butler got into a fight with the victim. Butler then told Almond to get a gun to shoot the victim.

Almond ran away before police arrived. Officers found Butler bleeding on the floor. Clemens said Butler tried kicking the door close, but ended up kicking one of the officers. He then allegedly tried to grab one of the officer’s handguns, though the officer was able to keep it in his holster.

Police tracked Almond down a few blocks away. The victim told police Almond had a gun during the altercation, though he didn’t have it on him when police found him. Officers found the weapon after a search of the area. Clemens said it was reported stolen in Minnesota.

Butler faces several charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest. Almost is charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.