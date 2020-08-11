Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted two officers during arrest

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing an assault on law enforcement charge after resisting arrest on Monday.

Police originally responded to a possibly armed and disorderly person in the area of East 8th Street and North French Avenue.

Police say one suspect attempted to grab an officer’s gun and kicked another officer while being arrested. A second suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after pointing a gun at a person. Police located that suspect nearby and arrested him without incident.

47-year-old Zachariah Almond was charged with Aggravated Assault and 26-year-old Nathan Butler was charged with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Simple Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstructing an Officer and Resisting Arrest.

