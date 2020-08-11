Advertisement

Renner Bullets and Winner/Colome advance to 3rd round at State “B” amateur baseball tournament

More 2nd round state amateur baseball at Cadwell Park Monday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Grant Hieb had 4 base hits and Kole Zimmerman’s bases-clearing 3-run double was the difference as the Renner Bullets advanced to the 3rd round of the State “B” Amateur Baseball Tournament Monday night in Mitchell with a 9-5 win over the Platte Killer Tomatoes. Brandon Lane and Ryan All each made big plays defensively for their teams. Grant Lang helped rally Platte to within 5-4, but that’s as close as they got.

In the 2nd game, Winner/Colome jumped out to an early lead and made it stand up in a 5-2 win over Garretson. Chandler Bakley’s 2-run double in the 1st inning was the big hit. He led both teams with 3 base hits. Dillon Lambley’s RBI single cut the Pheasants lead to 4-2 in the 5th. But Lakin Neugebauer’s RBI single was the final scoring in the game. Derek Graesser through a complete game 6-hitter for Winner/Colome.

