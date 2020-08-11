Return to Learn plan provides guidance for upcoming year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students and staff are getting a better idea of what “Back to School” will look like.

The Return to Learn plan outlines the return of fine arts and sports for next year with the possibility of operating as normal or not operating at all.

Four tiers are associated with the plans with the less ideal Tier 1 negating events and practices.

Boyd Perkins is the Coordinator of Fine Arts and he says adjustments will happen between smaller and larger venues to accommodate for social distancing.

“Each of those performances will be altered in a way to allow for proper distancing,” Perkins said. “It could be smaller groups that are performing with more performances by different groups. Also, there would be a limited amount of tickets per family that are allowed to attend based on the size of the family.

The guidelines for the list gradually become more restrictive and it will be very similar for athletics.

Teams will be provided four tickets per roster participant to attend games, either home or away, for a specific sport. Those passes will cost $20.

Casey Meile, the Coordinator of Athletics and Physical Education says he and school district leaders are working to provide as many opportunities to students as possible during this unfamiliar year.

Superintendent Jane Stavem also reassured that the school district will be adequately staffed this year. She expressed confidence in substitute teachers being ready for the adjustments the 2020-2021 school year could present.

