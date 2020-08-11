Advertisement

School districts create a plan for safety on buses amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Miranda Paige
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The start of the school year is just weeks away for students in South Dakota. And a decision on the minds of many families deals with transportation.

Officials with the Dell Rapids and Tri-Valley School Districts say safety is their top priority when it comes to kids taking the school bus amid the pandemic.

Like every year, they are looking for more bus drivers, especially subs.

“With the COVID pandemic right now, it’s not a really highly sought after position. So we like all schools I think are still trying to get more drivers so that we can ensure we have enough,” said Superintendent Summer Schultz with Dell Rapids School District.

At the Tri-Valley School District, their biggest need is for more bus monitors for each route. It’s a position created due to COVID-19.

“We’re talking 28 routes a day. On the regular routes we’re putting a bus monitor on all those routes to check temperatures of students and also ensure they are wearing their masks,” said Superintendent Mike Lodmel, with the Tri-Valley School District.

Both districts say they realize that social distancing is not very feasible to do on a bus.

“If we were going to do that, put one student every other row on our school buses, quite frankly we couldn’t have school. We couldn’t get all our students to school in one day,” said Lodmel.

So to make the rides as safe as possible masks will be mandated. Also, kids will not have as much freedom on where or who they sit next to.

“We are going to work hard to cohort kids on the buses by families,” said Schultz.

Sanitation will also be a top priority.

The biggest change for the Dell Rapids School District is canceling their in-town busing for students who live within one mile of the elementary school.

“That’s difficult for some families. Our biggest issue with the in-town busing is that we are going to cohort all day and then it’s very difficult to put students of all ages and grades on a bus together to go home when we aren’t able to social distance,” said Schultz.

Busing will still be available to those who live in rural areas.

Both school districts also encourage parents to drive their students if possible to help limit the number of kids on each bus.

If you are interested in becoming a bus monitor for the Tri-Valley School District you can call Mike Lodmel at (605) 446-3538 or visit https://www.tri-valley.k12.sd.us

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Congress struggling to find middle ground on COVID-19 relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Engen
Congress struggling to find middle ground on COVID-19 relief

News

New Aberdeen VA clinic to offer more services to veterans in northeastern South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The new Aberdeen VA Outreach clinic is set to provide more medical capabilities and increase telehealth capacity in northeastern South Dakota.

National Politics

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

National Politics

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls man accused of stabbing mother’s boyfriend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say he stabbed and injured another man in western Sioux Falls.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Mechanic’s carpal tunnel surgery restores feeling while reducing pain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
"A bottleneck at the level of the wrist, where there's nine flexor tendons and the median nerve all trying to fit through a small space called the carpal tunnel," said Dr. Drexler.

News

Traffic at opening weekend of Sturgis Rally down from last year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Traffic for the opening weekend of the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down, though still comparable to recent years as the event rolls on despite the pandemic.

News

Man arrested after altercation with police outside Sioux Falls bar

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is facing several charges, including assault on law enforcement, after an altercation at a downtown bar.

News

Noem’s office calls NYT article attempt to ‘generate palace intrigue’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is repudiating an article in the New York Times regarding her recent interactions with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, saying the newspaper got “several basic pieces of information wrong.”

News

South Dakota officials confirm 59 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as active cases continued to creep upwards Monday.