South Dakota’s hemp rules continue to take shape

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rules to produce industrial hemp in South Dakota are slowly making progress.

Representative Lee Qualm of Platte says the state rules to grow and move the crop have been clarified, and have been submitted to the federal government for review.

Dakota Radio Group reports the Department of Public Safety has already approved the rules.

The South Dakota legislature approved a bill legalizing growing hemp in the state during this year’s legislative session. However, the state has needed to clear several legal hurdles - including federal approval of the state’s regulatory plan - before the crop can be grown.

Qualm said there will be a meeting to educate prospective producers on August 29 in Fort Pierre. He said he is confident there will be hemp planted in the state next spring.

