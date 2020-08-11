Summit League postpones fall sports until spring of 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously this afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021. The health, safety and welfare of the league’s student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.

”What the NCAA put out on Tuesday didn’t tell us that we couldn’t compete in the fall, they didn’t tell us no. But they made it really difficult for any of us to say yes based on those guidelines,” says USD Athletic Director David Herbster.

A full press release will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

