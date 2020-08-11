Advertisement

Temperatures on the Rise

Storms Developing West Tonight
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a cool down on Monday, not only will temperatures be on the rise for this week, but we’ll be dealing with chances for showers and storms every day for the rest of this week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in west central South Dakota tonight and make their way southeast throughout the night. Initially, the main threats with these storms will be for large hail and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out especially in western South Dakota.

On Wednesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80′s to even some lower 90′s to the west. Chances for showers and storms will be back Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning. It’ll be a wash, rinse, repeat type of pattern as we can expect the same scenario to play out for both Thursday and Friday as well. Along the way, severe weather will be possible. Temperatures the rest of the week will hover in the mid to upper 80′s to some lower 90′s further west.

For this weekend, chances for showers and storms reappear once more on Saturday afternoon and evening and we’ll be left with quiet conditions for Sunday. Expect highs to be a bit cooler too and only make it to the lower 80′s. Sunshine and dry weather is expected to dominate our forecast heading into next week with relatively uneventful weather coming our way as temperatures slowly rise back to the mid to upper 80′s.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|

Forecast

Aaron Doudna's Monday Morning Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
|

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|