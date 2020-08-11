Temperatures on the Rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a cool down on Monday, not only will temperatures be on the rise for this week, but we’ll be dealing with chances for showers and storms every day for the rest of this week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in west central South Dakota tonight and make their way southeast throughout the night. Initially, the main threats with these storms will be for large hail and damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out especially in western South Dakota.

On Wednesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80′s to even some lower 90′s to the west. Chances for showers and storms will be back Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning. It’ll be a wash, rinse, repeat type of pattern as we can expect the same scenario to play out for both Thursday and Friday as well. Along the way, severe weather will be possible. Temperatures the rest of the week will hover in the mid to upper 80′s to some lower 90′s further west.

For this weekend, chances for showers and storms reappear once more on Saturday afternoon and evening and we’ll be left with quiet conditions for Sunday. Expect highs to be a bit cooler too and only make it to the lower 80′s. Sunshine and dry weather is expected to dominate our forecast heading into next week with relatively uneventful weather coming our way as temperatures slowly rise back to the mid to upper 80′s.

