Vortherms has had a dominant summer that ended with a state softball title for her Renegades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In pitching there's a difference between throwing and learning how to throw.

“I love spinning the ball. It’s so much fun. My favorite thing is to just watch batters swing and miss a lot of times. And yeah, they’ll get hits but, especially rise balls if it’s a popup I know my fielders got my back. So it’s just great to watch the swings and misses and watch the ball jump when I’m throwing,” Roosevelt Senior Heidi Vortherms says.

One Heidi Vortherms has embraced.

“Heidi certainly surprises a lot of people. She can throw several different pitches so it’s always nice to be able to see that she can keep batters on their toes and strike them out,” South Dakota Renegades Softball President Dale Goetschius says.

Which developed over time since Heidi and her family had no history with the sports.

“Growing up I was never like the biggest kid, I din’t throw the hardest, that kind of thing. So I always really focused on spinning the ball. Definitely took a lot more extra work, extra time, and I think once I joined the Renegades especially I was able to flourish as a player,” Heidi says.

Coming into full bloom this year as the Roosevelt senior-to-be used her arm and occasionally bat to lead the Renegades to championships throughout the summer.

“She’s very hard working, wants to learn, very teachable. Really applies everything that she learns and works hard with a lot of practice,” Goetschius says.

Earning a scholarship to play for West Texas A&M.

“I’m just so excited to go play softball at that next level. I think it’s going to be great competition and I think I’ll really be able to show my spins off,” Vortherms says.

Which could be a dizzying prospect for Division Two.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.