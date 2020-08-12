1 additional COVID-19 death, 102 new cases confirmed in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials have confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases as well as one new death in South Dakota.

Wednesday’s additional death bring total known COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota to 147. The latest victim was a woman in her 60s from Lyman County.

The state now has 9,815 total known COVID-19 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. 1,062 of those cases are active, an increase of two from Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 59.

The state processed 1,219 tests Wednesday, 8.3% of which came back positive.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.