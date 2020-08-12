Authorities investigating several stolen vehicles later found crashed, abandoned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after several vehicles were stolen and later found crashed and abandoned in ditches around Lincoln County.

The vehicles were stolen sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. In total, there were seven vehicles stolen from the Harrisburg and Canton areas.

Many of the vehicles reported stolen were later found in ditches and fields around the area. Photos posted to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office page shows significant damage to some of the vehicles.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Canton Police are asking anyone who may have information about thefts, or may have video surveillance pertaining to the crimes, to contact authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff can be reached at 605-764-5651, and Canton police at 605-214-5068.

No other details about the thefts have been released. The sheriff’s post advised people to remove keys from vehicles and lock your doors.

