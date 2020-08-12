Advertisement

Canaries rally falls just short against St. Paul

Landon makes another great catch in center
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries dug themselves a big hole Tuesday night at the Birdcage. The St. Paul Saints led 7-0 after 3 at-bats as Mikey Reynolds knocked in 4 runs and was robbed of a hit to lead off the game. The Canaries would score 4 in the bottom of the 3rd as Logan Landon had an RBI and Grant Kay had a pair. Landon also made a great diving catch to end the 1st inning or the deficit would have been more. But Kurt Heyer lasted only 3 innings and took the loss as the Canaries ended up losing 8-6, dropping to 17-16 for the year. They host the Saints again Wednesday at 12:05 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

