Crash slows traffic on I-90 in central South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An accident is slowing traffic on Interstate 90 in central South Dakota, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Kimball exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup pulling a trailer lost control. The resulting crash has stalled traffic on eastbound lanes in the area. At one point, traffic was backed up for two miles.

Troopers established a detour at exit 290. Authorities said at 3 p.m. that wreckage had been partially cleared.

