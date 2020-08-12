Advertisement

Farmers optimistic about crop yields despite setbacks

By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cleanup continues for farmers around the Midwest following storms this week.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Monday’s derecho is responsible for damage to an estimated 10 million acres of crops.

But, for farmers in the Dakota News Now viewing area, the weather has been fairly good, for the most part.

So far this year, many farmers in the region are enjoying a good crop, but it hasn’t come without some challenges.

South Dakota Soybean Association President Jeff Thompson, who farms near Sioux Falls, says this year’s crop has been much better than in 2019.

Thompson says one of his fields that he was never able to get crops planted in last season has been producing quality alfalfa this year.

“We came in this spring, we seeded some alfalfa, and it was just cut for the third time this morning,” Thompson said.

However, though things are going well, it hasn’t been perfect.

“There’s a few patches here and there, I did have about 60 acres that didn’t get planted,” Thompson said.

In certain areas of the state, farmers have actually experienced some drought.

“Everything looks green, but you know, you walk into the fields, and there are cracks in the ground.”

The pandemic has taken its toll as well, Thompson says, substantially hurting the market value of crops.

“That’s the way it usually goes, you get a good crop and then the prices are depressed, which is frustrating,” Thompson said.

It’s still to be seen, but with recent severe storms in Iowa and Illinois, crop prices may be driven up.

“There is a little bit of talk about that in the market this morning (Wednesday), I don’t think we’ve wrapped our arms around how much damage that did yet,” South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal said. “There’s going to be storage issues because of all the commercial bins and on-farm storage facilities that got destroyed, and I saw pictures of crops that are absolutely as flat as the road you drive on.”

Even with several obstacles, farmers in the area are excited about the yield this season.

“It doesn’t matter what the price is if you don’t have anything to sell, and that’s the position a lot of (farmers) were in last year,” VanderWal said.

