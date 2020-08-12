Hartford/Humboldt and Canova both advance to 3rd round of the State “B” Amateur Baseball Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -More 2nd round action at the State “B” Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park Tuesday night saw Hartford/Humboldt hang on to beat Redfield 9-7. Josesph Hanisch had 3 RBI’s as the Gamecocks built a comfortable 9-2 lead after 2 at-bats. But the Pheasants rallied behind Levi Logan’s 2 HR’sd and had the winning run at the plate when the game ended on a nice play by 3rd baseman Noah Vettrus.

In the final game of the night it was all Canova as Derek Miller scattered 4 hits through 8 innings in an 11-1 win for the Gang over Dell Rapids PBR. Trey Krier led the offense with 4 hits and Jared Miller had 2 doubles and 3 RBI’s. Nate McKee had the only RBI for Dells and 2 hits.

