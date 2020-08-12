Advertisement

High school sports return with tennis in Mitchell

Girls, coaches just happy to be competing again
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It took place at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell where the Kernels hosted a triangular with Aberdeen Roncalli and Huron, 3 of the top teams in class “A”. It was the first high school sporting event in South Dakota in nearly 5 months.

In the Mitchell-Huron match, Atlanta Stahle of the Kernels looked sharp in her win #1 singles match as Mitchell went on to beat both the Tigers and Aberdeen Roncalli 9-0. But it was being back on the court that mattered most for head coach Pat Moller and his players. ”These kids are grateful for the opportunity. Obviously it looks a little different than it has in the past. We’re taking precautions to make sure everyone is safe, but everyone seems willing to do that because they just want to compete and play and get back to some semblance of normal. And this is a step in the right direction,” says Moller.

Fall sports are still on for now in South Dakota with the football season set to kick off Friday, August 21st for all the 9-man classes and 11-B.

