Advertisement

List: Which schools are requiring masks

Schools have had to develop intricate back-to-school plans because of the pandemic.
Schools have had to develop intricate back-to-school plans because of the pandemic.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2020 school year is almost here, but it will look like no other school year in living memory due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All South Dakota schools are returning with in-school classes after a strong push by Gov. Kristi Noem urging schools to reopen. Most are still offering distance learning options for students and families who face increased health risks or are uncomfortable returning to class yet.

A hot-button issue in the discussion over how to return to class has been whether to require masks. The CDC says masks are one of the most effective ways of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and many teachers have voiced concerns about the risks of not requiring masks. But others argue it should be a choice, and some have expressed concerns masks are hard to wear for people with breathing problems.

The following is a list of mask requirements and starting dates at some of the larger schools in the area (follow the link at each school to see their full reopening plan). Many schools are using different “levels” - often color-coded - based on the current spread of COVID-19, so requirements may change over time.

Schools where masks are required when social distancing is not possible

Brookings (Aug. 21)

Huron (Aug. 24) *School officials say they plan to reevaluate the mask requirement in early September

Mitchell (Aug. 19)

Rapid City (Sept. 8)

Sioux Falls O’Gorman (Aug. 17) *Required for grades 3 and up, encouraged for younger students

Sioux Falls Christian (Aug. 19)

Yankton (Aug. 24)

Schools where masks are encouraged, but not required

Aberdeen (Aug. 18)

Brandon Valley (Aug. 19)

Harrisburg (Aug. 20)

Pierre (Aug. 20)

Sioux Falls School District (Aug. 27)

Watertown (Aug. 27)

Vermillion (Aug. 20)

Requirements at other schools in the region

Fargo (Sept. 2) Masks must be worn in all Fargo public school buildings

Worthington, Minn. (Sept. 8) Masks are required at ll Minnesota schools using in-person education

Omaha (Aug. 18) The Omaha School District will start the year with 100% remote learning model, through at least first quarter

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 additional COVID-19 death, 102 new cases confirmed in South Dakota

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials have confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases as well as one new death in South Dakota.

News

Pierre to use federal money to upgrade dispatch center

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Pierre Police Department will use some federal CARES Act money to upgrade it’s dispatch center.

News

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Hundreds of thousands of residents in Iowa’s three largest cities are without power two days after a rare wind storm hit the Midwest.

News

State agents investigating death following standoff, fire in Rapid City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the death of a man following an armed standoff and fire at a Rapid City house.

Latest News

News

Two Power Five Conferences postpone college football

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Two Power Five Conferences postpone college football

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Samaritan’s Feet still planning for shoe distribution in Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Samaritan's Feet will still be doing a shoe giveaway on August 22nd despite the pandemic.

News

Rep. Ilhan Omar among winners in Minnesota primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Rep. Ilhan Omar is one of the big winners from Minnesota’s primary on Tuesday.

News

Local author launches book of encouragement and motivation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
An author in South Dakota is set to release her newest book Friday.

National Politics

What’s keeping Washington from sending out more stimulus checks, unemployment aid, explained

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hopes that talks on a huge COVID-19 relief deal would generate an agreement soon are fizzling, with both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats adopting hard lines and testy attitudes.