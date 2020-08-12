List: Which schools are requiring masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2020 school year is almost here, but it will look like no other school year in living memory due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All South Dakota schools are returning with in-school classes after a strong push by Gov. Kristi Noem urging schools to reopen. Most are still offering distance learning options for students and families who face increased health risks or are uncomfortable returning to class yet.

A hot-button issue in the discussion over how to return to class has been whether to require masks. The CDC says masks are one of the most effective ways of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and many teachers have voiced concerns about the risks of not requiring masks. But others argue it should be a choice, and some have expressed concerns masks are hard to wear for people with breathing problems.

The following is a list of mask requirements and starting dates at some of the larger schools in the area (follow the link at each school to see their full reopening plan). Many schools are using different “levels” - often color-coded - based on the current spread of COVID-19, so requirements may change over time.

Schools where masks are required when social distancing is not possible

Brookings (Aug. 21)

Huron (Aug. 24) *School officials say they plan to reevaluate the mask requirement in early September

Mitchell (Aug. 19)

Rapid City (Sept. 8)

Sioux Falls O’Gorman (Aug. 17) *Required for grades 3 and up, encouraged for younger students

Sioux Falls Christian (Aug. 19)

Yankton (Aug. 24)

Schools where masks are encouraged, but not required

Aberdeen (Aug. 18)

Brandon Valley (Aug. 19)

Harrisburg (Aug. 20)

Pierre (Aug. 20)

Sioux Falls School District (Aug. 27)

Watertown (Aug. 27)

Vermillion (Aug. 20)

Requirements at other schools in the region

Fargo (Sept. 2) Masks must be worn in all Fargo public school buildings

Worthington, Minn. (Sept. 8) Masks are required at ll Minnesota schools using in-person education

Omaha (Aug. 18) The Omaha School District will start the year with 100% remote learning model, through at least first quarter

