Local author launches book of encouragement and motivation

DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Heidi Herman is the author of On With the Butter, which will be released Friday. A launch party for the book will be Thursday at Books n Brewz Pizzeria in Downtown Sioux Falls. It is free to attend, but people are still being asked to register before to make sure they are able to social distance. Masks are encouraged and will be provided.

Herman will read a chapter of her book at the launch party and do a Q&A. On With the Butter is based off of an Icelandic saying, which basically means to forge ahead and keep moving. Herman said this book was inspired by her mother who was able to do 93 new activities between her 93rd and 94th birthday, just to show you’re never too old to have fun. The book has plenty of ideas to stay motivated and add some zest to your life, especially if you’re over 50 and in retirement.

You can purchase the book on Amazon or at several local bookstores, like Zandbroz. Herman is originally from Central Illinois but currently lives in South Dakota.

