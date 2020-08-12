Advertisement

Local author launches book of encouragement and motivation

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Heidi Herman is the author of On With the Butter, which will be released Friday. A launch party for the book will be Thursday at Books n Brewz Pizzeria in Downtown Sioux Falls. It is free to attend, but people are still being asked to register before to make sure they are able to social distance. Masks are encouraged and will be provided.

Herman will read a chapter of her book at the launch party and do a Q&A. On With the Butter is based off of an Icelandic saying, which basically means to forge ahead and keep moving. Herman said this book was inspired by her mother who was able to do 93 new activities between her 93rd and 94th birthday, just to show you’re never too old to have fun. The book has plenty of ideas to stay motivated and add some zest to your life, especially if you’re over 50 and in retirement.

You can purchase the book on Amazon or at several local bookstores, like Zandbroz. Herman is originally from Central Illinois but currently lives in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Ilhan Omar among winners in Minnesota primary

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Rep. Ilhan Omar is one of the big winners from Minnesota’s primary on Tuesday.

National Politics

What’s keeping Washington from sending out more stimulus checks, unemployment aid, explained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hopes that talks on a huge COVID-19 relief deal would generate an agreement soon are fizzling, with both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats adopting hard lines and testy attitudes.

National

World’s last Blockbuster store offers Airbnb experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds.

News

Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Sanborn County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: eCARE school health services help students and faculty

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
A medical team member can support school systems by being their virtual school nurse, freeing up teachers and staff to focus on other things.

News

Sioux Falls Municipal Band funding still in jeopardy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Sioux Falls Municipal Band funding still in jeopardy

News

Minnesota primary focusing on voter safety, mail-in voting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Tuesday was primary election day in Minnesota, but casting a ballot looked a little different this time around due to COVID-19.

News

Brown County Summer Fest set to open at county fairgrounds

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
As the Brown County Fair remains cancelled until next year, the Brown County Summer Fest fills in.

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

Coronavirus

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.