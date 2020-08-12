Advertisement

Noem revisits plan to build fence around Governor’s Mansion in Pierre

Governor's Mansion in Pierre, file photo
Governor's Mansion in Pierre, file photo(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is moving forward with a once-rejected plan to build a security fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Pierre.

The idea to build a fence first came to light last year following recommendations from the governor’s security team. That plan came with a price tag of $400,000. However, Noem said last summer that there are “no plans to build a fence.”

The reversal on that decision came Wednesday, when Noem’s Policy Director Maggie Seidel said her office will soon submit a request for proposal for the project. An email regarding this request was sent out to legislators Wednesday morning.

“It’s no secret that a few individuals don’t like some of the decisions the Governor has made on behalf of the people of South Dakota during this pandemic and otherwise,” Seidel said. “In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence. But it only takes one, and per the Governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time.”

Seidel said the governor’s office has received offers from private donors to help pay for the fence. She said while they will not cover the entire cost, they would help reduce the overall price tag to the state.

Officials have not released a cost estimate for the project. Seideil tells Dakota News Now details are still “fluid” since the RFP is just now being pushed out.

Seidel said she expects the project to be done this fall.

