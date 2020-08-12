Pierre to use federal money to upgrade dispatch center

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Police Department will use some federal CARES Act money to upgrade it’s dispatch center.

Chief Jason Jones says city and the state consolidated in 2014 creating the Central South Dakota Communications Center, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Jones says the dispatch center provides service to local, county, state and federal agencies.

Central South Dakota Communications Center supervisor Cindy Gross says the remodel will provide space for more efficient work stations. Gross says the dispatch center handles 911 calls for Hughes, Stanley, Sully, Hyde and Jones counties, but their services extend beyond central South Dakota.

Total cost of the project is $140,654. Installing of the new work stations could begin in a few months.

The Central South Dakota Communications Center also coordinates emergency and non-emergency radio, telephone and teletype communications for law enforcement, ambulance and fire/rescue for the five counties and the respective cities within those counties.

In addition to answering 911, the Communications Center also handles non-emergency calls for the City of Pierre, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley County Sheriff’s Office and the Sully County Sheriff’s Office; State agencies including the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigations, Game Fish and Parks and Department of Transportation and other state agencies; Federal agencies including the FBI and the US Marshal Service and various other agencies.

