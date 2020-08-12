Advertisement

Rep. Ilhan Omar among winners in Minnesota primary

(WJHG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Dakota News Now) - Rep. Ilhan Omar is one of the big winners from Minnesota’s primary on Tuesday.

Omar defeated Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and mediator who raised millions in anti-Omar money. The victory means Omar is nearly certain to easily win a second term in November in her solidly liberal district.

In the U.S. House District 7 Democratic primary in western Minnesota, Collin Peterson easily won the nomination. Michelle Fischbach won the Republican primary with 58% of the vote.

All the races in District 1 in the southern part of the state were uncontested.

Tina Smith won Democratic nomination for U.S. Her current term ends in January. She’ll face Republican Jason Lewis in the general election.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

