Rep. Ilhan Omar among winners in Minnesota primary

Omar defeated Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and mediator who raised millions in anti-Omar money. The victory means Omar is nearly certain to easily win a second term in November in her solidly liberal district.

In the U.S. House District 7 Democratic primary in western Minnesota, Collin Peterson easily won the nomination. Michelle Fischbach won the Republican primary with 58% of the vote.

All the races in District 1 in the southern part of the state were uncontested.

Tina Smith won Democratic nomination for U.S. Her current term ends in January. She’ll face Republican Jason Lewis in the general election.

