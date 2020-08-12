Advertisement

Samaritan’s Feet still planning for shoe distribution in Sioux Falls

Samaritan's Feet will have a shoe giveaway Saturday, August 22nd.
Samaritan's Feet will have a shoe giveaway Saturday, August 22nd.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Samaritan’s Feet is a worldwide organization that has local partners all over. There is one in Sioux Falls, and for the past seven years, volunteers have been able to give shoes to kids in the community.

Despite the pandemic, there will still be a distribution this year for the 8th year in a row. Kids in Kindergarten through 5th grade will be able to get a brand new pair of shoes.

They must pre-register online here before the distribution on Saturday, August 22nd. Time slots are available from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Shoes will be given out in a drive-thru event to help keep everyone safe and healthy. The event will happen at First United Methodist Church on the west side of the building. That church is at 401 S. Duluth Avenue in Sioux Falls. Food backpacks will also be distributed from Feeding South Dakota.

“The need for shoes has not changed during COVID nor has our commitment to our communities. Nationally, we’ll distribute about 50,000 pairs of shoes and in Sioux Falls, we’ll be doing a drive-thru location,” Denise Blomberg said. She is the regional director for Samaritan’s Feet.

Volunteers are also needed for the event on the 22nd.

