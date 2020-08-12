Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

SANBORN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chief Deputy Jason Coenen with the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office said officials are trying to find Michaela Hensler.

Coenen said she ran away from home in Woonsocket and may be in the Sioux Falls area.

Hensler is 15 years old, 5′7″ and weighs about 200 pounds.

She was last known to be driving a 2006 beige Pontiac G6 with a South Dakota license plate 56F026.

If you know where she may be or have seen her, contact local law enforcement or the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at 605-796-4511.

