Advertisement

Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Sanborn County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
The Sanborn County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANBORN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chief Deputy Jason Coenen with the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office said officials are trying to find Michaela Hensler.

Coenen said she ran away from home in Woonsocket and may be in the Sioux Falls area.

Hensler is 15 years old, 5′7″ and weighs about 200 pounds.

She was last known to be driving a 2006 beige Pontiac G6 with a South Dakota license plate 56F026.

If you know where she may be or have seen her, contact local law enforcement or the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at 605-796-4511.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: eCARE school health services help students and faculty

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
A medical team member can support school systems by being their virtual school nurse, freeing up teachers and staff to focus on other things.

News

Sioux Falls Municipal Band funding still in jeopardy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Sioux Falls Municipal Band funding still in jeopardy

News

Minnesota primary focusing on voter safety, mail-in voting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Tuesday was primary election day in Minnesota, but casting a ballot looked a little different this time around due to COVID-19.

News

Brown County Summer Fest set to open at county fairgrounds

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
As the Brown County Fair remains cancelled until next year, the Brown County Summer Fest fills in.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

Coronavirus

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

News

Local governments urging participation in 2020 U.S. Census

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Local governments urging participation in 2020 U.S. Census

News

1 hospitalized following shooting in central Sioux Falls

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police are investigating after a shooting at a residence in central Sioux Falls left one person hospitalized.

News

2 killed in motorcycle crash near Sturgis

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say an accident involving three motorcycles near Sturgis left two people dead.

News

Police: 2 arrested after assault at Sioux Falls apartment

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two men are behind bars after an altercation at a Sioux Falls apartment resulted in one of them trying to steal an officer’s gun.